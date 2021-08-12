Analysts Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will report $66.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.43 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $68.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $270.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.99 million to $271.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $264.02 million, with estimates ranging from $258.90 million to $269.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.59 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $42.22 on Thursday. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

