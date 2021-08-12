Analysts Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $258.82 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will report sales of $258.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $257.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.63 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $297.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PJT Partners by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT opened at $78.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.86. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

