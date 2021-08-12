Analysts Anticipate Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Brokerages expect that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.60. Plantronics reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%. The business had revenue of $476.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

POLY stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.59. 222,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,811. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -65.81 and a beta of 1.85. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $50.89.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

