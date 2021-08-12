Analysts Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. Repay reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS.

RPAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of Repay stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 0.80. Repay has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $777,039. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Repay by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,999,000 after buying an additional 697,665 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Repay by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,868,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,792,000 after buying an additional 370,773 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Repay by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,319,000 after buying an additional 994,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Repay by 15.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,234,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,754,000 after buying an additional 435,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Repay by 19,822.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,872,000 after buying an additional 3,003,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

