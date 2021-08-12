Analysts Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. SFL reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SFL.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFL. B. Riley raised their target price on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the first quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SFL during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SFL by 244.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SFL in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

SFL stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $917.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.64. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.