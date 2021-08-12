Analysts Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.15. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 123.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 869.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,441,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,420,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,811,000 after buying an additional 1,951,320 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,192,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,994,000 after buying an additional 1,087,806 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHO traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.