Analysts Expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Aeglea BioTherapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $318.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.63. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.74.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

