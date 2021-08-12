Analysts Expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Aeglea BioTherapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $318.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.63. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.74.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.