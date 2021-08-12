Analysts Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.24. Chegg reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Chegg by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.92, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Chegg has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $115.21.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

