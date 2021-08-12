Analysts Expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.51. CNO Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNO Financial Group.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 36.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

CNO stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNO Financial Group (CNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.