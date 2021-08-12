Analysts Expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report $148.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.40 million to $149.80 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $147.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $595.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.40 million to $597.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $663.60 million, with estimates ranging from $649.30 million to $677.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

COLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 686,986 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $38,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $37.43 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

