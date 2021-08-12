Analysts Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $671.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report $671.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $710.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $614.84 million. Copart reported sales of $525.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copart by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 74,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth $1,140,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Copart by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Copart by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $143.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.04. Copart has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.28.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

