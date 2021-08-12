Analysts Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Crocs reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Crocs by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 63,105 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Crocs by 41.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $142.20 on Thursday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $145.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

