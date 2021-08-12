Analysts Expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.82 Million

Analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to post sales of $13.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.20 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $9.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $60.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.61 million to $64.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $98.17 million, with estimates ranging from $73.60 million to $127.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

FBIO opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 137,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 237,747 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 33,624 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

