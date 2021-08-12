Analysts Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Sierra Wireless posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWIR shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $18.66 on Thursday. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $693.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

