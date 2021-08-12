Analysts Expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $786.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post sales of $786.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $804.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $760.00 million. Stantec reported sales of $687.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stantec.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STN. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.
Shares of Stantec stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.89. Stantec has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.46%.
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
