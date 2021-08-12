Analysts Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will post sales of $4.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.17 billion to $16.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $16.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%.

TEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.72.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.