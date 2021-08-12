Analysts Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

TBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after acquiring an additional 273,202 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 175,952 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $10,925,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.83. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

