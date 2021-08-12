Analysts Issue Forecasts for PubMatic, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) – KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PubMatic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

PUBM traded down $2.42 on Thursday, reaching $32.19. 30,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,789. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.04. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $507,160.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,417,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,483 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PubMatic by 254.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PubMatic by 1,562.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 161,827 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $4,096,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at $5,968,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $6,432,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

