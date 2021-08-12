Analysts Offer Predictions for American Public Education, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

APEI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.52. 2,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,628. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 1,297.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.