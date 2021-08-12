Analysts Offer Predictions for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.87. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 2.03. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $60.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

