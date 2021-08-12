Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Synthomer (SYNT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Synthomer (LON: SYNT):
- 8/5/2021 – Synthomer was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 560 ($7.32).
- 8/5/2021 – Synthomer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – Synthomer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.
- 8/2/2021 – Synthomer had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2021 – Synthomer had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/23/2021 – Synthomer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock.
- 6/23/2021 – Synthomer had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 538 ($7.03) price target on the stock.
- 6/23/2021 – Synthomer had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 538 ($7.03) price target on the stock.
Shares of SYNT traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 564 ($7.37). The stock had a trading volume of 311,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,265. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 524.86. Synthomer plc has a 12-month low of GBX 293.40 ($3.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 569.19 ($7.44).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Synthomer’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.
Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.