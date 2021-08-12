Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 12th (AD, AMC, AZN, AZPN, BC8, BNR, CSSE, DGEAF, DTE, EJTTF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 12th:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) was given a €27.50 ($32.35) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) was given a €25.00 ($29.41) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $7.50 price target on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £100 ($130.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €172.00 ($202.35) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €21.80 ($25.65) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €28.50 ($33.53) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €7.00 ($8.24) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is an emerging orthobiologics company. It engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for orthopedic and sports medicine surgeries. Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ontrak, Inc. is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company’s Predict-Recommend-Engage(TM) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways. Ontrak, Inc., formerly known as Catasys Inc., is based in United States. “

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $112.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Premier Foods plc, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of food and beverage products in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The Company operates in three divisions: Grocery, Hovis and Chilled. Grocery division is comprised of cakes, soups, vegetables, stocks, gravies, spreads, desserts. Hovis segment is comprised of wrapped bread, morning goods, and frozen part-baked products. The chilled segment is comprised of chilled and frozen meat-free products and chilled ready meal. The top brands offered by the company include: Hovis, Mr. Kipling, Quorn, Sharwoods, Cadbury, Bisto, Branston, Ambrosia, Loyd Grossman and Batchelors. Premier Foods plc is headquartered in St Albans, the United Kingdom. “

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €44.50 ($52.35) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 434 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

