Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 12th (ATRA, AUGX, AVLR, AXU, BARK, BHB, BIGC, BLU, BV, BWB)

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BigCommerce Holdings Inc. provides software-as-a-service ecommerce platform. It operates principally in San Francisco, Sydney and London. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Austin. “

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

BrightView (NYSE:BV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Cango (NYSE:CANG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Conifer Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. Specialty personal product lines offers non-standard homeowners insurance and dwelling fire insurance products to individuals. Specialty commercial lines offer coverage for both commercial property and commercial liability. The company serves restaurants, bars, taverns, bowling centers as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians and other independent contractors, security service providers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan. “

