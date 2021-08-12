Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 12th (ADNT, ANTM, BRP, CPRX, EMR, MDU, NVAX, TGLS, THMO, TROW)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, August 12th:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A diverse customer base and international presence have created a strong market position for Adient, thereby boosting its prospects. Driven by recovering industry volumes and solid backlog, Adient expects revenues of $14.3-$14.5 billion, up more than 13% on a year over year basis. The firm’s new business wins from auto biggies like Honda, Toyota, Nissan and others augur well for its top-line growth. However, supply chain disruptions and surging commodity prices are likely to limit Adient's near-term profits. Adient expects its 2H’21 results to be negatively impacted by the divestiture of its Shenyang Jinbei Adient Automotive joint venture. High capex to develop new products and elevated debt levels are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance now.”

Get Adient plc alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $386.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Anthem’s second-quarter earnings beat estimates driven by improved revenues. Its improving top line can be attributed to premium rate increase and higher membership. Acquisitions have enabled the company boost its Medicare Advantage growth and strengthen its business portfolio. A solid earnings guidance for 2021 looks impressive. It witnessed a rise in usage of its virtual care services. Well-performing Medicare and Medicaid businesses coupled with several contract wins are expected to drive its membership. The company exited the second quarter with 44.3 million members. Its shares have outperformed its industry in a year. The company’s robust capital standing enabled it to undertake deploy capital via buybacks and dividend payments. However, escalating costs continue to put pressure on its bottom line. Its weak balance sheet bothers.”

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP)

was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research to a buy rating.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Catalyst beats earnings and revenues estimates for Q2. The company’s lead drug, Firdapse, is approved for the treatment of adult patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), an ultra-rare disease. The drug has witnessed a solid uptake so far since its launch in January 2019. We remain optimistic about this and expect the trend to continue in the days ahead. In addition, the company’s efforts to develop Firdapse for other rare neuromuscular indications, are impressive too. A possible label expansion will be an added boost to the company's top-line. However, its pipeline lacks any other promising candidate, which is a major concern. Hence, Catalyst is solely dependent on Firdapse for growth, which is worrying. Stiff competition also remains a woe. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $109.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Year to date, Emerson’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to benefit from strength across its medical, life science, food and beverage, and residential end markets. Its robust backlog level is likely to support its top-line performance in the quarters ahead. Buyouts and healthy cash generation are other tailwinds. In third-quarter fiscal 2021, the company’s earnings beat estimates by 11.22%. For fiscal 2021, it projects sales growth of 9-10% versus the previously mentioned 6-9%. Earnings are expected to be $4.06-$4.08 compared with $3.80-$4.00 stated earlier. However, woes related to supply chain, labor, raw material costs and logistics might ail. High restructuring expenses and huge debts might have adverse impacts. In the past 30 days, the company’s earnings estimates have increased for fiscal 2021.”

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MDU Resources’ second-quarter earnings miss estimates while its revenues improve year over year. It continues to benefit from the two-platform business model and a rising backlog in the construction segment. Its investments and acquisitions will further strengthen its infrastructure, improve the reliability of services and expand its operations, thus helping it serve the growing customer base more effectively. On the back of these investments, it expects its rate base to expand. Moreover, it has enough liquidity to meet its near-term obligations. In the past year, shares have outperformed the industry. However, Construction materials products are marketed amid stiff competition in terms of price, service, delivery time and proximity to customers. Aging natural gas pipelines, power generation and transmission facilities are added concerns.”

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $246.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Novavax’s earnings and revenues missed estimates in Q2. The company has received a federal funding of almost $2 billion for the development of its coronavirus vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373. The vaccine is advancing well, and is currently in late-stage studies. Novavax is also looking to file a regulatory application for its influenza vaccine candidate, NanoFlu, shortly. If approved, the company believes NanoFlu will be a game changer for the prevention of influenza. However, in absence of a marketed product, Novavax is yet to generate revenues from product sales. Any delay in vaccine development will hurt the stock. Dearth of collaboration contracts remains a woe. Also, the recent delay in the authorization filing for NVX-CoV2373 in the United States hurt the stock. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $229.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of T. Rowe Price have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. The second-quarter results were driven by higher revenues, backed by an increase in investment advisory fees. T. Rowe Price's planned initiatives, including investment in technology and advisory services, strengthening distribution channel and launching new investment strategies and vehicles are likely to stoke long-term growth. Further, the company is debt free with sufficient liquidity, enabling it in carrying out impressive capital-deployment activities. However, elevated operating costs act as a headwind. Regulatory pressure across investment-management industry is also a concern for T. Rowe Price.”

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Receive News & Ratings for Adient plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.