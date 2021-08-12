Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ECN Capital (ECNCF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ECN Capital (OTCMKTS: ECNCF):

8/12/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from C$10.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ECNCF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.45. 24,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.73. ECN Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

