Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ: ALGM):

8/11/2021 – Allegro MicroSystems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

8/9/2021 – Allegro MicroSystems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

8/5/2021 – Allegro MicroSystems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

7/30/2021 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Allegro MicroSystems is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ALGM stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.05. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19.

Get Allegro MicroSystems Inc alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $27,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,814,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,385,747.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $1,565,294.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,882.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 529,983 shares of company stock worth $14,080,574 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $4,536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $4,408,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,183,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.