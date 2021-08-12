Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Westshore Terminals Investment (WTE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE: WTE):
- 8/9/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$23.50 price target on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$23.50.
- 7/23/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
WTE traded up C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.00. 34,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,461. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.55. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. has a 1 year low of C$13.12 and a 1 year high of C$24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.77.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.22%.
