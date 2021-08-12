Analyzing Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) & Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) and Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Karat Packaging and Entegris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karat Packaging 0 0 7 0 3.00 Entegris 0 3 5 0 2.63

Karat Packaging currently has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.96%. Entegris has a consensus target price of $112.89, indicating a potential downside of 0.05%. Given Entegris’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Entegris is more favorable than Karat Packaging.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Karat Packaging and Entegris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Entegris $1.86 billion 8.24 $294.97 million $2.54 44.46

Entegris has higher revenue and earnings than Karat Packaging.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Karat Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Entegris shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Entegris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Karat Packaging and Entegris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A Entegris 16.29% 28.50% 13.91%

Summary

Entegris beats Karat Packaging on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes. The AMH segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries and substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries. The MC segment offers solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

