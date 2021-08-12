Analyzing Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) and Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Stride (NYSE:LRN) and Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stride and Hailiang Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stride $1.04 billion 1.32 $24.51 million $0.60 55.15 Hailiang Education Group $209.85 million 4.54 $52.73 million N/A N/A

Hailiang Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stride.

Profitability

This table compares Stride and Hailiang Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stride 4.68% 8.98% 4.80% Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Stride and Hailiang Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stride 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stride presently has a consensus price target of $44.25, suggesting a potential upside of 33.73%. Given Stride’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stride is more favorable than Hailiang Education Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Stride shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Hailiang Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Stride shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Stride has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stride beats Hailiang Education Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc. is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J. Packard in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group, Inc. engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

