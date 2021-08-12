Analyzing Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mazda Motor and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mazda Motor -1.05% 3.22% 1.24% Lightning eMotors N/A -56.16% -1.38%

This table compares Mazda Motor and Lightning eMotors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mazda Motor $27.19 billion 0.21 -$297.52 million ($0.04) -114.25 Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Lightning eMotors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mazda Motor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mazda Motor and Lightning eMotors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mazda Motor 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67

Lightning eMotors has a consensus price target of $15.60, indicating a potential upside of 56.00%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Mazda Motor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lightning eMotors beats Mazda Motor on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting. The company was founded on January 30, 1920 and is headquartered in Aki, Japan.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

