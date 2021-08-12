Analyzing Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) & Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Welltower alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Welltower and Weyerhaeuser, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 0 7 11 1 2.68 Weyerhaeuser 0 1 3 1 3.00

Welltower presently has a consensus price target of $80.84, indicating a potential downside of 3.46%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus price target of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.17%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Welltower.

Dividends

Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Welltower pays out 68.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weyerhaeuser pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Welltower has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Weyerhaeuser has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Welltower shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Welltower and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 13.49% 4.76% 2.46% Weyerhaeuser 23.25% 26.56% 14.58%

Risk & Volatility

Welltower has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Welltower and Weyerhaeuser’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $4.61 billion 7.68 $978.84 million $3.56 23.52 Weyerhaeuser $7.53 billion 3.49 $797.00 million $1.29 27.15

Welltower has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Weyerhaeuser. Welltower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Welltower on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. WelltowerÂ, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.