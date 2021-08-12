AnaptysBio, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ANAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.12. 116,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,637. The firm has a market cap of $632.77 million, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.83. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $35.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

