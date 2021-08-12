AnaptysBio, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.22). Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.12. 116,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,637. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $632.77 million, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.