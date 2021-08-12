Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Up 7.9%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.42. 7,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,938,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James boosted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,743,000 after buying an additional 718,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after buying an additional 242,093 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $10,299,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 84.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 331,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 151,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 56,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

