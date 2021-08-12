Andreas Terler Sells 25,000 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $354,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.03. 94,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,419. The firm has a market cap of $415.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.02. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Century Casinos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the second quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 160,566.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

