AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Large Volume Increase

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 231,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,508,546 shares.The stock last traded at $15.55 and had previously closed at $16.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 61,375 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $802,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 51.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 458.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 95,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 78,025 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

