Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.77. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,473 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,170,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,083 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

