Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 93,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,430,701 shares.The stock last traded at $61.49 and had previously closed at $61.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 33,459 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.