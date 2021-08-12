Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. Annaly Capital Management reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

NYSE NLY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 16,930,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,745,401. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,792 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,513.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,094,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,128 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,137,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

