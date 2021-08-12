Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,487,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLY. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 16,911,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,745,407. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.83. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

