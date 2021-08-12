ANON (ANON) Price Hits $0.0026

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. ANON has a market capitalization of $20,084.84 and approximately $238.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002134 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00045861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00055297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00140687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

