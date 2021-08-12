AnRKey X Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $524,793.00 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AnRKey X has a market cap of $10.32 million and approximately $524,793.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00142118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00154265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,772.05 or 0.99644990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.16 or 0.00877241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,235,801 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

