Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,910.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%.

Shares of ATEX stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56. Anterix has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $64.96.

In other news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $41,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 36,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Gray sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $255,372.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,847.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859 in the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

