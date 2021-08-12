Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,832 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.05% of Anthem worth $50,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 1,157.9% in the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in Anthem by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Anthem by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after buying an additional 335,963 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $367.77. 107,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.60. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

