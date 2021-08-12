Anthony Michael Sanfilippo Purchases 15,000 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Stock

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TVTY remained flat at $$21.83 during trading on Thursday. 296,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,166. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -155.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 568.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 61,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Tivity Health by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 15.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 35,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Tivity Health by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

