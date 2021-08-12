Anthony Michael Sanfilippo Purchases 15,000 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Stock

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TVTY remained flat at $$21.83 during trading on Thursday. 296,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,166. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -155.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61.
Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.
Tivity Health Company Profile
Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.
