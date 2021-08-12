Anyswap Trading 26.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $53.80 million and $6.22 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $2.89 or 0.00006411 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00047203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00142405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00154460 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,993.14 or 0.99934888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.66 or 0.00874356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.