ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Tops $3.10 on Exchanges

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $150.28 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.10 or 0.00007039 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00045599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00139868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00151833 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,963.34 or 0.99855706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.31 or 0.00852461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 48,780,326 coins and its circulating supply is 48,493,313 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

