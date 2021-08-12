API3 (API3) Trading 16.5% Higher This Week

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. One API3 coin can now be purchased for $4.87 or 0.00010777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, API3 has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $67.44 million and approximately $11.15 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00056481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.72 or 0.00902246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00111580 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002019 BTC.

About API3

API3 is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.