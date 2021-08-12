APIX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.31 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. One APIX coin can now be bought for $0.0575 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, APIX has traded 67.5% higher against the dollar. APIX has a total market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.57 or 0.00881934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00110796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00153500 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

