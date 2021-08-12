Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Colliers Securities lifted their price target on Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

AMEH stock opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Medical by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after buying an additional 590,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 928,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,501,000 after purchasing an additional 602,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 326,304 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth $11,193,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.